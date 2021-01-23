Dorothy N. Killian
September 12, 1922 - January 16, 2021
Dorothy N Killian, age 98, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 16, 2021. Dorothy Nelson was born September 12, 1922 in Linwood, Utah, and spent most of her life in Utah.
She married Roche Killian on December 6, 1944 in Ogden, Utah and they were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple in 1981.
Dorothy worked as an accountant at Hill Air Force base until she retired.
Dorothy belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers organization.
She loved reading, learning, and sharing what she learned with others. She also greatly enjoyed cooking, bowling, camping, golfing, and watching sports. She loved going on road trips and saw beauty everywhere whether mountain or desert.
She was an example to all of us in determination to eat well and exercise.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Renee (Bob) Utley; son Dell (Karen) Killian; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother Dean Nelson; and sister Darla (Len) Cevering.
She was preceded in death by both her parents and son Gary.
A viewing will take place Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street Ogden, Utah followed by a dedication of the grave at 1:30 p.m. at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com