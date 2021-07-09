Dorothy Powers Roylance
Dorothy Powers Roylance died June 19, 2021 at the age of 98.
Dorothy was born July 7, 1922 in Ogden Utah a daughter of Patrick Powers and Antonia Zondervan Powers.
She married Chester Shipley Roylance April 21, 1944 in Ogden. Chet died May 31, 2001.
Shortly after their marriage they moved to California. Dorothy spent the next 70 years in the Bay Area. She returned to Ogden 3 years ago.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Chet and two sisters, Margaret Powers Nelson and Annie Powers Millard.
She is survived by a niece, Sharon Nelson Pellettieri of Dublin, CA and a nephew Douglas Millard of Ogden, Ut.