Dorothy S. Vernieu

January 31, 1927 ~ October 31, 2019
Dorothy Mae Schieven Vernieu passed away on October 31, 2019, at the age of 92, surrounded by love, music, and family. Dottie was an outstanding role model; her kindness was overwhelming and her outlook positive. Dottie was born January 31, 1927, in Hammond, Wisconsin to John Antone and Ovedia Smuland Schieven (siblings Hank, Dolores and Marie, all deceased) and came to Ogden on a solo train trip from Wisconsin in her teens to join her parents. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1945 and attended Weber College. Dottie married Paul Dee Vernieu on July 22, 1948, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ogden. Paul passed away on January 6, 2011.
Dottie is survived by her children: Paulette (Bill) Herman, Bill Vernieu, Michelle (Zack) Tanner, and Craig Vernieu. Her grandchildren are Jennifer Herman (Brian) Roberts, Elizabeth Herman (Patrick) Fannon, Suzanne Herman, Zachary (Beth) Tanner, Dean (Jackie) Tanner, and Elizabeth Tanner. She has eight great-grandchildren.
Dottie's career spanned 50 years, beginning at Thomas D. Dee Memorial Hospital, initiating the hospital's first tumor registry program, later working in cardiology, and ultimately serving as Community Relations Coordinator at Stewart Rehabilitation Center at McKay-Dee Hospital, where she managed the production of "A Fine Line", an outreach program providing spinal cord injury education. She was affectionately referred to as the "Founding Mother" of the McKay-Dee Hospital Women's Council. Since 1984, the Women's Council has helped to educate and advocate for community health and wellness and improve the lives of people with disabilities, newborns and children.
Dottie was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, serving with the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, St. Paul Choir, Board of Education and Stewardship, and many other volunteer positions over 70 years.
Dottie's family would like to express their sincere love and appreciation to the entire staff at Avamere at Mountain Ridge and Encompass Hospice for their professional service and care. Dottie donated her body to the University of Utah School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to McKay-Dee Hospital Foundation, St. Paul Lutheran Church, or Ogden Friends of Acoustic Music (OFOAM). Dottie will be missed by her family and many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 12 noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3329 Harrison Blvd., with visitation times on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30-11:45 a.m. before the service. Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com