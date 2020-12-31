June 5, 1932 — December 23, 2020
"Together Again"
With knowledge of her family's profound love, Dorothy Stewart, 88, passed away following a struggle with COVID-19. Born in Ogden, Utah, on June 5, 1932, to Garth and Dorothy Hooper, she dedicated her life to caring for her family, her husband and her community. Most often, that care came in the form of food.
Dorothy's Roy, Utah, home - which she shared with her husband, Larry Stewart, for a good portion of their 67-year marriage - was their family's hub. If any family members had reason to meet up, they were headed to Dorothy and Larry's house, where they'd be served a heaping portion of whatever she was cooking up that day. (Whether they were hungry or not was beside the point.) Many dogs also greatly benefitted from her food distribution.
In 1970, she took her love of cooking to the workplace. She began a career with the Weber School District's school lunch program in that year, and she was promoted to unit manager of North Park Elementary in 1978. She retired as unit manager at North Park Elementary in 1994.
After her retirement, Dorothy spread her famous chocolate chip cookies far and wide, not only to her family, but her guests, her doctors, her service technicians, her chiropractor - nearly anyone, really.
Dorothy's joy came from keeping busy. Her "free" time outside of cooking was taken up with crafts; housework; yardwork; visiting with children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and gargantuan cross-stitch projects.
She took great pride in working on her beautiful yard, which was widely admired by her family, friends and neighbors. She enjoyed visiting with others on her back deck whenever the weather would allow.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Stewart; sisters, Shirley Felter, Janet Cologna and Donna Shevlin; and son-in-law, Delore Ricks.
She is survived by her brother, Bill Bradley, and four children: Shanna Ricks, Steven Stewart, Karen (Richard) Farver, and Kenneth (Brenda) Stewart. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
A private service took place in her honor.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Utah Food Bank.
