Dorothy Toone Cook was born in Clinton, Utah at the home of her mother's parents; a daughter of Frank Wilford and Rose Ella Parker Toone. She passed away from natural causes on November 17, 2019, at the age of 91, surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy grew up in Croydon, Utah and lived most of her life in Plain City, Utah. Dorothy went to school in the Morgan County Schools up to the 9th grade. Her family moved to Ogden in 1943. Dorothy graduated from Weber High School in 1946.
In the Fall of 1946, she met Lyman Harvey Cook. They were married on April 10, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple. They had four daughters, Loretta, Sandra, Annette, and Paula.
She returned to school and completed her degree in Education in 1962 and her Master s in 1987. She started teaching in 1962 and taught 2nd grade for 16 years. She then turned to special education for 11 years. She spent her entire career at Plain City Elementary and loved all she knew and taught.
Dorothy loved the Lord and His words. She loved serving Him. Her church callings included Primary President, Relief Society Teacher, Stake MIA President, and Stake Jr. Sunday School Coordinator. As the ward librarian, she established the library for the new Plain City Stake Center.
Dorothy assisted, supported, and complimented Lyman in everything they did together. They wrote and edited the History of Plain City in 1977. In 2002, they received "The Mayors Award in the Humanities." She compiled and edited 44 of her pioneer ancestors' life histories for all four sides of our family. Dorothy was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Dorothy and Lyman had a true partnership. They were inseparable. Mother was the wind beneath dad's wings.
Dorothy was a master seamstress and loved to sew. She started by making her first play skirt when she was eight years old. She made wedding dresses, all her daughters' clothes, and hundreds of quilts and table runners. She taught many to sew and quilt.
Dorothy's family includes husband, Lyman H. Cook; daughters, Loretta (Whit) Swan of Warren, Sandra Tronier of Portland, Oregon, Annette (deceased at birth), and Paula (Tracy) Harper of Plain City; grandchildren, Paulette M. (Jason) Woolums, Jennilyn (Ryan) Tronier-Hull, Justin T. Harper, Jonathan C. (Linsey) Harper, Jamie L. (Kirk) Harper, Jessica C. Harper, Sherri (Scott) McMillian, Matt (Jodeen) Swan, and Mary Jo Robbins; great-grandchildren, Roselyn Tronier-Hull, Traedan, Emalyn Dorothy, Taytum, Taft, Perry, and Jovy Harper; brothers and sisters, Nola and Willis Montgomery, Dale and Joyce Toone, Ben and Becky Toone, Max Toone, Dee and LaRae Cook, Bert Cook, Ramona Barker, and George and Charleen Cook.
Dorothy wants to express her gratitude to Debbie Judkins, to all her caregivers, and especially to her family for all the loving care and kindness shown to her throughout her wonderful life.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the Plain City Stake Center, 4630 West 2125 North. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 to 11:15 a.m. at the church. Interment, Plain City Cemetery.
