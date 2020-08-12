Douglas B. Stoddard
July 7, 1931 ~ August 8, 2020
Douglas B. Stoddard passed away on August 8, 2020. He was born in Bingham Canyon, Utah, on July 7, 1931, to James Donald Stoddard and Mable Caroline Kendrick.
Doug married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Elaine Wells, on 28 May 1952, in the Salt Lake Temple. They had three children: Sheri, Charmaine, and Mark. Joyce passed away on May 30, 1980. He married Linda Chambers on March 1, 1982, in the Salt Lake Temple. They had four children: Michael, Rebekah, Joseph, and Robert.
We wish to express sincere appreciation for the care Doug was given by Encompass Home Care and Hospice, CNA Jodie, Nurse Tammy, and Volunteer Russell.
We say goodbye for now to this marvelous, wonderful son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. Until we meet again, remember to "Think Outside of the Box".
