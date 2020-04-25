Douglas Clifton Saunders, 69, passed away from various heath complications, surrounded by his family, on Sat, Apr 18, 2020.
Doug was born on May 7, 1950 in Ogden, Utah to Heber Clyde and Norma Phillips Saunders. He married, Martha Hunt, in the Ogden Utah Temple on April 21, 1973. They had five daughters and one son.
Doug had the ability to make people laugh. His sense of humor and teasing character brought a smile to everyone's face.
A private family service was held at the Clinton, Utah cemetery on Fri, Apr 24, 2020 through the service of Myers Mortuary. An audio recording of the service will be available on www.myers-mortuary.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to 2566 W. 1950 N., Clinton, UT 84015.