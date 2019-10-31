February 23, 1948 ~ October 27 2019
Douglas Dell Hooper passed away October 27, 2019. He was born February 23, 1948, to Dell Hooper and Elenora Hooper.
He was raised in Hooper Utah and graduated from Roy High School and Weber State College.
He worked and taught Respiratory Therapy in Utah and Wyoming. Music was a large part of Doug's life. He played guitar and sang at weddings, funerals and was in several bands as well as a one-man-band.
He is survived by his son Glen and daughter Nicole. He was preceded in death by his parents. Viewing will be Friday November 1, 2019, 6-8 p.m., funeral services will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, 2 p.m. at Lindquist Mortuary Roy Utah.