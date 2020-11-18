Douglas Heber Harward
11/29/1951 - 11/13/2020
My high school sweetheart and eternal companion passed away peacefully in our home with earthly and heavenly angels surrounding him. Our entire family said our last good-byes to him on or before the evening of Friday, November 13, 2020.
Douglas Heber Harward was born November 29, 1951, in Provo, Utah, the second son of Norman Heber and Carrol Josephine Davis Harward. He attended Provo City schools and was a 1970 graduate of Provo High School. That is where he met me, Janet Eileen Houtz, and we were married for eternity in the Manti, Utah LDS Temple on February 26, 1971.
Doug had the strongest work ethic of anyone I know. As a child, he was taught by his dad and grandpa that hard work will get you what you need in life. He passed that work ethic on to each person in our family. It has created many wonderful memories as we have worked beside him, and been taught by him.
But Doug was also full of life, and knew how to play and have good times with family and friends! Camping, hunting, fishing, crazy antics; going on river runs and boat rides; hanging out in our Park City condo; taking us on fire truck rides; going to dance recitals, cheer performances, and school programs; piano, guitar, and violin recitals; watching soccer, football, baseball, T-ball, and basketball games; swim meets; and karate tournaments. Our family brought him the greatest joy imaginable. His favorite scripture has always been, "Happy is the man that hath his quiver full of them" (Psalm 127:5).
When facing the Vietnam War draft, we made the decision for him to join the US Navy. He was proud to be a Navy SeaBee, serving in both Mobile Construction Battalions 4 and 5. He thoroughly enjoyed his four years in the Navy (1970-1975), and loved to tell the stories of that era of his life: building underwater piers, runways, buildings, and, of course, swimming with, and eating the sharks!
After being honorably released from the Navy, he worked at the Provo LDS Temple as a nighttime security guard. He was also attending Utah Technical College, where he received a certificate in carpentry. Doug worked as a carpenter for several years before being hired at Hill AFB Fire Department. He attended Weber State College where he received a certificate in Fire Science. He was so proud of being a fireman!!! The friendships he gained there are forever. The antics he participated in there keep us rolling in laughter as we look back on those memories.
When our family was young and we were struggling to make ends meet, Doug learned how to plaster foundations, and did so as a side-job. But it wasn't just him out there working on evenings and weekends. Every little person in our family helped with that business in some way. He taught our kids to work hard, and to work until the job was done. The business that started with our little family has grown into the largest foundation plastering company in the state of Utah. Doug was so proud to hand the business over to our two oldest sons, and it has provided jobs for many family members and friends through the years. Contractors throughout the state recognize the name of H & C Foundation Plastering.
Doug was so proud to have served his country. He honored our country's flag and all Veterans. In recent years, he has been a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1079. He worked tirelessly to raise money to build the replica of the original Vietnam Wall, which has now been built in Layton City Park. He is so grateful for that wall and all it stands for. He and our family are still looking forward to the building of the War Dog Memorial, for which Doug also participated in raising funds.
Doug and I are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and have recently moved from the Valley View Ward to the Pheasant Place Ward, both in Layton. Doug served two missions for the Church: one at Layton Bishops' Storehouse, and another at The Deseret Mill in Kaysville. Oh, how he loved to serve!!
Doug and I are the proud parents of six children who love the Lord, and love their Dad. Those six children, their spouses, our grandchildren, and their spouses have been here with him always. They have brought such joy and so much help and support into our home. They have had an untiring desire to help with their Dad/Grandpa.
We are the parents of Jerry Don (Stefanie) Harward of Hooper, Utah; Kristi Lynn (Ryan) Lewis of Syracuse, Utah; Lori Ann (Jonathan) Cebollero of Layton, Utah; Michelle (Robert) Shumway of Clearfield, Utah; Jason Douglas (Mandi) Harward of Clinton, Utah; and John Heber (Melissa) Harward of Clearfield, Utah.
We are the super-proud grandparents of Rachel Harward, Sara (Gabriel) Johnson, Tyler (Meilani) Harward, Amy Harward; Conner, Tanner, Tyson, and Caden Lewis; Aubri, Karsten (Madi), McKall, and Jackson Cebollero; Jeremy, Lexie, and Noah Shumway; Branson, Kole, and Brooklyn Harward; Hailey, Brandon, and Blake Harward. Grandchildren are our reward for raising children. Doug is grateful to each of his children and grandchildren who have served missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He didn't have that opportunity himself due to the War, so he feels like each one of them is serving in his place. Right now, our granddaughter, Hermana McKall Cebollero, is serving in the Tennessee Nashville Mission, formerly in the Ecuador Guayaquil West Mission. From heaven, Grandpa is now serving at Hermana Cebollero's side, guiding her footsteps and holding her hand, as she brings the joy of the Gospel of Jesus Christ into the homes of the people of Tennessee.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his three brothers who love him dearly: Dennis N, Leon R (Connie), and Gregory J Harward, all of Provo, Utah.
Doug will be laid to rest in the Roy City Cemetery on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Prior to his burial, friends may greet family at the Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N Fairfield Rd, Layton, from 6-8 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020. Friends may also visit on Saturday morning at the Pheasant Place LDS Ward, 628 South Angel Street, Layton. Due to the pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing will be expected. ATTENDANCE AT FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE BY INVITATION ONLY. Please contact family members for more information. We send our love and hugs to everyone that loved Doug. Not being able to accept your hugs in person will be difficult. Services will begin at 11 am on Saturday, with Bishop Brandon Burt conducting. A link to view the services live or recorded can be found at www.lindquistmortuary.com by going to the bottom of Douglas's obituary.
Suncrest Hospice Services and Amada Home Health have been here for us in his last few weeks of life, but so have countless old and new friends and neighbors, who have served us in so many ways. Doug felt undeserving of all the help, love, and time that people of the Pheasant Place neighborhood have given to us, when they don't even know us. But most of all, Doug and I want to thank our dear sweet family! We have the best family ever, always working hard, playing hard, serving hard, and praying hard. We are so grateful that Families Are Forever!!!
The family asked that in lieu of flowers, you thank a military serviceman, Veteran or fireman for their untiring service. Also, it seems fitting that we help re-grow the burned-out areas of California. To make a donation in Doug's name, please go to www.alivingtribute.org. When you check out, it will give you the opportunity to choose your forest. We have chosen our reforestation area to be Mendocino, California, but we know that any forest will appreciate your donation, and so will Doug.
