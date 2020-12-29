DOUGLAS MAX BELNAP
November 23, 1957 ~ December 25, 2020
Douglas Max Belnap died early Friday morning, December 25, 2020, at his home with his wife near his side, giving him tender loving care.
Doug was born November 23, 1957 in Ogden, Utah to Max Gilbert and Ora Jean Heslop Belnap, and was the fifth of six children. He graduated from Ogden High School and served an honorable mission in the Taiwan Taipei Mission where he spoke Mandarin Chinese.
Doug married Julie Bingham in the Ogden LDS Temple on May 20, 1994.
Doug always stressed honesty and wanted to treat others with kindness. He loved to serve others and was grateful for friends and family. Thank you to all who have been his friends throughout his life.
Doug will be deeply missed by his wife, Julie; his three sisters, Karen Clarke (Mark), Beverly Johnson, Valene Terry (Robert); his brother, Gregory Belnap; many nieces and nephews; three aunts; and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Janice Garrett.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held on Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 at 11 am at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St., Ogden, Utah. Friends and family are invited to visit with family on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 pm at the mortuary. Masks and social distancing are required for family and friends who attend.
Due to the pandemic, extended family and friends are encouraged to stay safe and view the services live at www.leavittsmortuary.com by scrolling down to the bottom of Doug's obituary.
Interment will be in the Hooper City Cemetery, 5301 S. 6300 W., Hooper, Utah.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Douglas Max Belnap to the Max Gilbert and Ora Jean Belnap Scholarship Fund, Weber State University Development Office, 1265 Village Dr., Dept. 4018, Ogden, Utah 84408-4018.
