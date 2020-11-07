Douglas Neil Thatcher
May 24,1960 ~ November 4, 2020
Doug passed away from complications of chronic heart disease and ongoing health issues at the age of 60 years old.
Doug was born at Hill Air Force Base, Utah to Fred and Connie Thatcher.
Doug lived life to it's fullest, traveling all around the United States, as a seismographer (Doodle Bugger). If you ever met Doug you'd never forget him. His humor and Dougism's were loved by everyone. He would leave an imprint on your heart.
Doug is survived by his parents Fred and Connie, sister Marie Turner (Dennis), children Shalana, Casey and Rachel, 2 nieces (RaeDawn, CallieAnn) 1 nephew (Lathan), and his best friend Tammy Williams.
Doug was preceded in death by his sister Cindy Thatcher.
A special thanks to all of his caregivers at Christopher House in Wheatridge Colorado.
Memorial will be at a later date.