Douglas Paul Ryan
November 25, 1952 ~ January 13, 2021
Douglas Paul Ryan began life November 25, 1952, and was called home January 13, 2021, due to health complications.
He was born in Central Falls, Rhode Island to Wilmer and Doris Ryan. He lived in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, most of his life and attended Catholic schools.
Doug enjoyed learning from his parents who taught him the value of working hard and loving what you do in life.
Sports were a big part of Doug's life. He was a big fan of the Patriots, Red Sox and Celtics.
During high school, he became an accomplished athlete in baseball, football and basketball. His talent helped him earn a scholarship to play basketball for Providence College but in the height of the Vietnam Conflict, he decided to enlist in the Air Force to serve his country.
While enlisted, he trained in munitions and served in Utah, Guam, Korea and Vietnam. After serving in the Vietnam War, he was stationed at Hill Air Force Base.
After 20 years in the Air Force, he retired in 1991 and began a new career as an x-ray technician. While attending Weber State, he met and married his best friend and love of his life, Marilyn Jean Lindsey. Their marriage was solemnized in the Ogden Temple, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on October 11, 1978.
Doug served in many teaching and leadership callings within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
His greatest joy in life was being "The Pepe" to his eight grandchildren. He "toasted" them often!
Doug is survived by his two children Mark (Wendy) Ryan of North Ogden, Utah and Lindsey (Shane) Archibald of Layton, Utah. His eight grandchildren; Alison, Adam, John Paul and Jenner Ryan; Stephen, Dallin, Owen and Ellie Archibald.
He is also survived by his three sisters and brother; Patricia (Richard) LaVornia, Sandra (Robert) Renshaw, Dennis (Susan) Ryan and Marilyn (Gene) Heon and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Jean Lindsey Ryan, his parents, Wilmer and Doris Ryan and his great-grandson, Kobe Orion Ausar Alexander and many other family members.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff who helped with his health issues along the way; Dr. Mansfield, Dr. Holland, PA Searle, Dr. John and the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care. We really appreciate Active Home Health and Hospice who were so kind and helpful in his last hours.
Internment at Washington Heights Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that you please give to your local charities. Help those in need. Serve others and be kind.
Please send condolences to the family at: www.leavittsmortuary.com