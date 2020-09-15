Douglas Robert Green
Douglas Robert Green passed away peacefully in his home on September 8th, 2020 still managing to joke right until the end.
Doug was born on January 19th, 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Harold J. Green and Louise Nave. During his life, he constantly bettered himself through education and developing his many talents. He also worked for Hill Air Force Base and the Internal Revenue Service. Throughout his life, he gave much of his time and those talents serving others in his neighborhood, and community, especially with Enable Industries and the 2002 Paralympic and Olympic Winter Games.
Doug was blessed with a daughter, Donna, from a previous marriage, and upon marrying his sweetheart Diane, he inherited her six children and a lot of noise. Doug, along with Diane and the family, spent much of their time camping, fishing, and practicing his talent for photography. He was also an integral part of establishing the trails near his home with the Ogden Trail Network. He and Diane spent many hours thoroughly researching the family's genealogy.
If you couldn't find him buried in the pages of a book, you'd find Doug tinkering on a wood project in his shop, on the ski slopes, or at his computer creating something he couldn't wait to share with others.
Douglas is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Louise, his sisters Joan Green and Susan "Susie" Hall and his stepson David Gerry. He is survived by his sister Jean Green, his wife Diane Green, his only daughter Donna Schaus (Sonny), his niece Angie Hall, and his stepchildren Rachel Shupe (Aaron), Amanda Hopkin (Jase), Jason Gerry (Dana), Jonathan Gerry (Megan), and Leanne Joy (David), as well as many grandchildren.
Douglas will be interred in the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden, Utah in services that will be kept to immediate family due to the COVID 19 Pandemic. The family has felt and appreciates all the support they have been given. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shriner's Hospital for Children, Salt Lake City and Reading is Fundamental in memory of Doug Green.