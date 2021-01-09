Douglas Robins
June 17, 1952 ~ December 26, 2020
Douglas Robins was born on a sunny day in Ogden, Utah on June 17, 1952, to Noel and Ruth Young Robins. He passed away at home with his wife by his side due to several health complications on December 26, 2020, in Rigby, ID.
He was raised working on the family farm in Layton, Utah, where he attended and graduated school. He worked several jobs growing up, leasing ground, raising cattle, and farming with his dad and grandpa. One of his fondest memories from his childhood was going to the auction yard with his grandpa and watching him bid on cattle. He was raised on a horse and never gave up on the thought that every child should be raised the same. He saw to it that his children, grandchildren, and even his great-grandchild had access to "dirty good broke" horses and knew how to ride.
In 1972, he married Joni Lyn Davies in Clearfield, Utah. They had one son, Trevor Robins in December of 1972. They were later divorced.
On Valentine's Day in 1980, he married the love of his life, Pamela Lacy Green, in Billings, Montana. Trevor came to live with them soon after. In April of 1982, Doug's second son, Cody Lee Robins was born. His little family was together and complete.
In 1993, they purchased his dream ranch in the Pahsimeroi Valley, near May, Idaho. They ran cattle and hay on the ranch with their son Cody. For the next 25 years, he lived out his dream of working his own ranch, running cattle, and riding horses with his family and many loving friends.
In 1997, his heart was broken when his son Cody, was killed in a car accident. Life was never the same after that. In 1998, his spirits were lifted when Trevor moved back to Challis, ID.
Doug then started a thriving construction business in Challis with Trevor as foreman. Being the hard worker he was, he continued running the ranch as well as his construction business. After many years, he decided to retire to enjoy life with his close family. The ranch was sold and the construction business closed. They purchased a home with acreage (for his horses) in Rigby, ID to be closer to his grandson Dylan, his granddaughter Haley, whom Doug loved as his own, and his great-grandson and best buddy, Jaxx.
Aside from being a hard worker, Doug was extremely talented. He had the knack of being able to look at something, know how it worked, and be able to fix it. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and marksman. He loved loading bullets and being outdoors. Hunting, camping, and boating with his family and friends were his favorite activities. Doug was a very proud man who lived life on his own terms. He was very social and loved a good party. He had a very special bond with Jaxx, taking him with him everywhere. They played and worked together for hours on end. Grandpa saw to it Jaxx had anything he wanted.
Doug is survived by his wife of 40+ years, Pamela Robins, Rigby, ID, his son Trevor (Laura) Robins, Missoula, MT, his grandson Dylan (Haley) Robins, Iona, ID, and his only great-grandchild, Jaxx Robins, who held a special place in his heart. His sister Linda (Royce) Graham, Mesquite, NV, and his brothers Kelly (Anita) Robins, Layton, UT and Allen (Michelle) Robins Challis, ID and many good friends also survive him.
He is proceeded in death by his son Cody, his parents, his grandparents, and numerous close friends.
Cremation has taken place as per Doug's wishes. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021, in Challis, ID, with the arrangements to made at a later date. He wouldn't want anyone to be sad, he always believed that life is to be lived to the fullest. Share a toast to Doug and relive some of the good times you had with him.