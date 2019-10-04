May 1, 1944 ~ October 1, 2019
Douglas Roy Burke, 75, passed away October 1, 2019. He was born May 1, 1944, to Roy Eldon and Melba Moss Burke in Ogden, Utah.
Douglas attended Clearfield High School. He married Eileen Jones on January 21, 1971.
Doug will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother.
The time shared with him was a blessing and a treasure and will be missed deeply. Although he is no longer with us, I know he is watching over us. The memories made will always be cherished. Love you.
Douglas is survived by his wife Eileen Jones Burke; son Shane Roy Burke (Shannon); daughters Wendy Chaney (Rick), Tammy Mansius (Keith) and Paula Kaumavae (Alatini); and sister Sandra Christensen.
He is preceded in death by his parents Roy Eldon and Melba Moss Burke.
A viewing will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, with a viewing from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m.
Entombment at Leavitt's Crystal Gardens Mausoleum.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: