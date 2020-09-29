Douglas W. McLean
1937 - 2020
Our beloved father, grandfather, and husband Douglas W. McLean, passed away Friday, September 25th, 2020 after suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Doug was born on March 6th, 1937, in Winton, Wyoming to William Clement McLean and Catherine (Baker) McLean and later moved with his family to Ogden where he graduated from Ogden High School. He was married to his sweetheart Ann (Graser) McLean for 57 years. Doug loved the outdoors and held a special reverence for nature. He was happiest when he was camping with the scouts, fishing on the Logan River, golfing, or pheasant hunting with his son and beloved black Labrador, "Mr. T". Doug was a devoted and loyal family man and taught his children to respect the Lord, to be honest, to be tough, and to work hard. He served for several years as a scout master and then later as ward mission leader for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He also had an enormous sweet tooth and loved his Coke and Hershey candy bars. Very seldom did we see dad without a can of Coke nearby! Doug is survived by his wife Ann (Graser) McLean, children Heather (Guy) Thaller, Shawn (Maren) McLean, and grandchildren Abby (Hayden) Johnsen, Jonathan and Nicholas Thaller, Hannah and John McLean, and his brothers Lanny and Kenny McLean. He is preceded in death by his parents. The family would like to especially thank the staff at Sagewood Memory Care for tenderly taking care of Doug and making sure he never ran out of Coke! A viewing will be held Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy., South Jordan, Utah. A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Cemetery 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com