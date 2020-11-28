Dr. Benjamin Noid
April 14, 1928 ~ November 24, 2020
Dr. Benjamin Maynard Noid, Ph.D. passed away on November 24, 2020. He was born on April 14, 1928 to Ben H. Noid and Mabel Maynard Noid in Sacramento, California. Raised in Sacramento, attended public schools, Sacramento College (A.A.), College of the Pacific (B.A.), University of Utah (M.A.. Ph.D.) He married Kathleen McGuire in Stockton, California on June 15, 1958. They had four children Marion, Ben, Chris, and Tim.
He was very active in the Ogden community. He was The Salvation Army Advisory Board, President; Red Cross Board, Youth and Families with Promise; President, C.O.P.A., Vice President, Community Action Program, Head Start Advisor, workshops in Problem Solving, Parliamentary Procedure. He also was a Choir director for the First Methodist Church, the Japanese Christian Church, Ogden Golden Hours Center, Spanish Class and Veterans Group. He was part of the Ogden Gideon Camp for 40 plus years.
He was a member of Masonic Groups; Silver Star #4, Canton, South Dakota; Golden Spike Lodge, Ogden, Utah; Scottish Rite, York Rite, El Kalah Shrine, Klunkers, Eastern Star, and White Shine.
He served in the United States Air Force for eleven years active duty and reserve. He was honorably discharged as First Lieutenant; Principal, Cherry Valley El, 1955-1956. He was a Theater Director at Stockton College from 1956-1963, Weber State College/University from 1963-1991, Professor and Chairman (nine years) of Departments of Speech and Theater, Speech, Communication. First Director, Browning Center for the Performing Arts (1964-1965).
He was active in music and theater for many years singing, acting, directing. He played the violin for five years, tuba in bands, French Horn, and was the first chair for the Salt Lake Symphony, from 1954-1955. He acted in 30 to 40 parts including Summer Stock 1948 Priscilla Beach Theater, Cape Cod, Massachusetts; tenor soloist for over fifty years, roles in operas, choir director of over fifty theatrical productions in California and Utah.
He enjoyed camping and forty plus years of sail boating with family, specially in San Juan Islands and Canada, the Gulf Islands and Straits of Georgia; children's music and ice hockey (later families); bow and rifle hunting, backpacking in the high Sierra Nevada Mountains, flying (Cessna 150) and sailplane, scuba, rock climbing and motorcycle.
Benjamin is survived by his children Marion Noid, Ben Noid (Renee), Chris Noid (Colleen), Tim Noid, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Services sometime in late spring or summer 2021.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Gideons or the Salt Lake Shriners Hospital for Children would be appreciated.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com