Dr. Charles Geddes Summers
Dr. Charles Geddes Summers of Clinton, Utah, passed away on August 12 at the Davis Hospital from acute respiratory failure. Charles was born December 24, 1941, to Charles R. and Selma Geddes Summers of Clinton. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was active in the Boy Scouts and attained the rank of Eagle.
Charles graduated from Davis High School with Honors and then went on to receive his Bachelors and Master's degrees in Entomology from Utah State University where he was a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. After finishing his Master's Degree, he was accepted at Cornell University and went on to complete his PhD Program in Entomology and Biochemistry.
Charles spent 40 years in the University of California educational system, first at Berkeley and then at UC Davis. He was a researcher and served as Director of the Kearney Agricultural Center in Parlier, California. While in California he met his wife Beverly who he married in February of 1977.
In his younger days, Charles was a pilot, an avid fly fisherman and hunter. He loved nothing more than the great outdoors. He often talked about family trips to his beloved Yellowstone. Later, he and his wife developed a great love for the Hawaiian Islands and Yosemite National Park where they vacationed regularly.
Following the death of his wife, Beverly, and his retirement, he returned to Clinton, Utah, where he has been living for the past 7 years.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Beverly. He is survived by his sister, Marilyn (John) Diamond and three nephews and two niece-in-laws, John (Kathy) Diamond, Jed Diamond, and Jordan (Tara) Diamond whom he adored. He is also survived by four great nieces, Summer, Whitney, Kynli and Paisli Diamond and five great nephews Jaydaan, Jace, Jaxton, Mason, and Carson. They were the light of his life, and he was always happy to get their hugs.
Charles will be honored at a graveside service on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Plain City Cemetery located at 4373 W. 1975 N. Plain City UT where he will be interred.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Utah State Department of Biology/Entomology Scholarship Fund in the name of Charles Geddes Summers, class of 1964.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah 84067
Send condolence to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com