Dr. Monte Smith

April 30, 1938 ~ July 4, 2019
It seems fitting that this wonderful husband, father, brother, and a friend would leave us on July 4th. His love of this country was undeniable.
Monte was born on April 30th, 1938, to Monte Smith and Nellie (Blackwell) Smith Avery in Lehi, Utah. He married Dixie Reeder and had one son. He eloped to Las Vegas to marry the love of his life and soulmate, Sue Waldron. Together they traveled the world .........racing Porsches and riding Harley Davidsons.
Monte wore many hats in his lifetime. Marine, racecar driver, owner of champion English Setters, author, minister, and entrepreneur. He was successful wearing all of them. He loved music and had a beautiful singing voice. Perhaps his proudest accomplishment was serving as Chairman of the Ogden Friends of NRA for 5 years where he was able to promote and support our 2nd Amendment.
Monte left a positive, unforgettable footprint on anyone^s life he came in contact with.
He is survived by Sue, his wife of 38 years; son Mont Smith (Amber); grandsons, Zayne and Chaz Smith; sisters, Ann Cutrubus (Homer) Christine Sorensen (Paul); and many nieces and nephews
A special thank you to Monte^s special friend and business partner, Deni Knight for her invaluable love and support.
The Celebration of Life services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9th. Friends may visit with family Monday, July 8th, from 4:00 ?^8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, July 9th from 9:45 ^? 10:45 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT.
Interment, Liberty Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Ogden friends of NRA or The Ogden Christmas box house or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: