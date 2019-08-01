May 20, 1943 ~ July 30, 2019
Dr. Thomas Russell Van Dyke, 76, passed away peacefully at Beehive Homes Assisted Living in Perry, Utah on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born in Brownwood, Texas, on May 20, 1943, the son of Ellis Russell and Joyce Adelaide Williams Van Dyke.
Tom married the love of his life, Annette Brown Best on August 30, 1967, in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised their family in Ogden and Farr West.
Tom graduated from Ogden High School in 1961 and then attended Weber State College in pre-dental courses. He graduated from the University of Washington, with a Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S) in 1970, followed by additional education to obtain a Master of Science in Dentistry (M.S.D.), which completed his Orthodontic education.
Tom practiced Orthodontics for 37 years in Ogden and in Texas, most of which were spent working with his father and daughters. He had a kind and gentle touch and was a master in his craft. He produced thousands of beautiful smiles.
Tom was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served an LDS mission in California. He held many positions within the church, ranging from Bishop to working with the youth in Scouts.
Tom loved giving service to others and was involved in many organizations, including serving as the President of the Utah Orthodontic society and various professional service-oriented groups.
He had a love for music and was an accomplished accordionist. Tom loved genealogy, gardening, fishing, horses and the outdoors, but especially spending time with his family.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Annette; daughters, Teri (Curtis) Child, Shandra (Paul) Becraft, son Mark (Shanna) Van Dyke, daughters Mira (Ryan) Whitby and Melissa (Tom) Grant, and son Evan (Christina) Van Dyke; 21 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, Mimi (Curt) Noel brothers, Leigh (Barbara) Van Dyke and Edmund (Michelle) Van Dyke. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Scott.
The family would like to especially thank Beehive Homes, Dr. Gary Holland, and Comfort Worx Hospice for their attentive love and care during the final stages of Tom's life.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Farr West 1st Ward Chapel, 1800 West 1800 North, Farr West, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: