Duane (Dewey) Bird Gerrard

1938~ 2020
Born April 22, 1938 in Murray, Utah. Received his final calling to return to his heavenly father on May 24th, 2020.
Dewey was raised in Taylorsville, Utah where he met and married the love of his life Kay Bennion on September 11, 1959 in the Salt Lake Temple.
He graduated from Utah State University with a degree in Aeronautics. Upon graduation he joined the United States Air Force, and went on to have a successful career with Western and Delta Airlines. He spent most of his time in many church callings which ranged from Bishop, Stake President, Regional Representative, Area President, General Authority and Temple President for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Dewey and Kay raised eight children, and to date have 29 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
He will be buried in the Kaysville City Cemetery with a private service surrounded by his loved ones.
