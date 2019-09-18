Duane G. Adams, Jr.

1953 ~ 2019
Duane Gene Adams, Jr., 65, of Menifee, CA passed away unexpectedly from complications following an acute case of pneumonia Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Duane was born September 20, 1953, in Ogden, UT. to Duane G. Adams and Betty Mae (Knowlden). He was raised in Ogden and graduated from Ben Lomond HS. After graduation, he began a career in auto body repair and painting that would span 40 years. He was married to Kim Madsen with whom he had two beautiful daughters. They later divorced.
Duane then met his soul mate and best friend, Jan Marie Cox, and they were united in marriage July 10, 1993, in Snowbird, UT. Duane and Jan lived in Layton, UT for many years. They later lived in Salt Lake City for six years before moving to Menifee, CA in 2013.
Duane was an avid snow skier and hunter. He loved boating and water sports. For the past 15 years, he enjoyed putting miles on his Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He and Jan took several road trips on their bikes, visiting loved ones and seeing much of the country. He especially cherished spending time with family and friends.
Grateful for having shared his life but heartbroken over their loss are his wife, Jan; two daughters, Ashley Adams Pippin and husband, Joel, Plain City, UT, Tiffany Adams Coyne and husband, Chris, Simi Valley, CA; two step-children, Tomas Oyarzun, SLC, UT, and Carmen Ermer and husband, David, Orlando, FL; four grandchildren, Hailey Pippin, Austin Pippin, Scarlett Coyne, Carter Coyne; his mother, Betty Adams of Henefer, UT; a brother, Brian Adams and wife, JoDee, Henefer, UT; a sister, Sharlene Mockli and husband, Kirt, Hooper, UT; BIL Ron Labrum & SIL: Jody Cox (Duke) Horstman and many other relatives and friends. Duane was preceded in death by his father, Duane G. Adams, and sister, Sherrie Adams Labrum.
A Celebration of Life for Duane will be held at Hidden Peak, Snowbird, UT at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019.
The family welcomes the attendance of friends and family to come and share favorite memories of Duane and mingle with loved ones as we celebrate a life well-lived.
Tram tickets may be purchased in advance online at:
Space will be reserved for those who would like to join the family at Porcupine Pub & Grille, 3698 E. Fort Union Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT after the Celebration.