June 10, 1935 ~ September 4, 2019
Duane Lee Rogers, 84, of West Haven, UT, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on September 4, 2019. Duane was born June 10, 1935, in Lake Hattie Township, Hubbard County, MN, the fifth of seven children of George Roscoe and Veta Irene Church Rogers. Three of Duane's siblings, his two older sisters Vera and Vida, and his younger brother Darrell all died in infancy.
When Duane was a young boy his father accepted a job at Hill Air Force Base and his parents with Duane and sisters Lila, Lorraine and Elzoe moved from Minnesota to Utah and settled in Washington Terrace where they grew up.
Duane graduated from Weber High School. After graduating from high school he married his sweetheart Connie Lea Crezee. They eventually settled in Washington Terrace where they raised five daughters: Debra (James) LaRue, Roy, UT; Dixie (Kelly) Smith, Garland, UT; Darla (Danny) Kalling, Las Vegas, NV; Cathy (Ron) Cunningham, Layton, UT; and Cori (Justin) Galetka, Riverdale UT.
Our Dad was baptized in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when he was about 28 years old and he held several callings throughout his life, including Washington Terrace Stake Young Men's President and Bishop of the Washington Terrace 3rd Ward.
At a young age he enlisted in the Naval Reserves and served for eight years. His other occupations included working as a Printing Pressman at McBee Systems; as a Life Insurance Agent for several agencies including New York Life; a Long Haul Truck Driver for CR England (his dream job); Managing along with Connie, the Harrison Regent Retirement Home; and driving a school bus with Connie as his aide, for the Utah School for the Deaf and Blind.
Dad loved to write and recite poetry. He wrote many beautiful and touching poems for his friends and family for special occasions. Each anniversary and birthday he would write a special poem for Mom. Dad loved getting to know people, and was a friend to all who knew him. He loved to go for leisurely drives and just drop in and say Hi to family and friends along the way. He loved to reminisce about long ago days and had wonderful memories of his youth growing up, which he loved to share with everyone. He loved watching old Westerns which he said reminded him of his young life in Minnesota working on the family farm, riding his horse and helping his dad out where he could. Family was very important to dad. Nothing made him happier than when all of his children and grandchildren were together. Dad also valued his friends and loved to get together with them as much as possible. They had a lot of good times together over the years.
Dad is survived by his wife, his five daughters, 19 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, and brother.
Our family would like to thank all of the kind and caring staff at Peachtree Place; Dr Holland; Nurse Amy; Nurse Jen and Dad's sweet aide Stacey, for the kind and compassionate care they have provided to our father.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, September 9, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
Condolences may be shared at: