Duane LeRoy Wagstaff

June 13, 1930 ~ August 11, 2019
Duane passed away peacefully Sunday morning, August 11, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 89. Duane was born June 13, 1930, in West Weber Utah to Parley and Eliza Wagstaff. In his younger years he worked for Browning Chevrolet and the Ogden StockYards, while also helping out with the family farm.
Duane graduated from Weber High School, where he met his wife Cleo Rawson. They were married November 3, 1950, in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Duane helped run a successful dairy farm with his father and his brother in West Weber. He was known for stacking up the corn silage in the pit so high that people would stop and watch in disbelief. Duane truly loved to farm.
Duane also loved to hunt and be in the mountains, especially when he was able to ride his horses. He was known to his grandkids as "Grandpa Pepper".
Duane was preceded in death by his parents Parley and Eliza, his sister Dorthea, and his son Dean. He is survived by his wife Cleo, his siblings Evelyn, LaNea and Brent, his daughter Debra (Kenneth) White, his grandson Kelly (JeaLeen) White, his granddaughter Heidi (Shane) Douglas, his grandson Evan Wagstaff, and his great-grandchildren Kolby (Amy), Jessica, Jacee (Bowen), Pacen and Kenlee.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the West Weber 3rd Ward Chapel, 4100 West 900 South. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, West Weber Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Hans Jenkins, Tania, Kellie, Michelle and Tom from Symbii Home Health and Hospice as well as Dr. William Owens, for helping with his care.
