July 11, 1943 ~ April 14, 2020
Duane Mervin Peterson passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after a valiant fight against lung cancer. He loved his life and he fought to live right up until the very end.
He was a lot of things to a lot of people. He was a loving father, devoted grandfather, a husband, a friend, a mentor, a Veteran, a Philanthropist and a successful businessman. His greatest success though was as a father. He was patient, loving and kind. He taught his children how to be strong, overcome their fears and how to have confidence in themselves. His two children, Christine and David (Tiffiney), were the most important thing in this world to him as well as his three grandchildren, Madi, Max and Amelia, who lit up his world.
He was a great father but he had many other achievements throughout his life as well. He was an Eagle Scout, he was in the Army, he married his high school sweetheart, Lynn, and started a family. They grew apart and divorced 30 years later. He graduated from the University of Utah as a Civil Engineer. He started his own Company and became the City Engineer for several cities. Duane designed many of the roads and structures you use every day. He was a General Contractor and built several homes and buildings. He was a phenomenal piano player, water skier and snow skier. He also enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, golfing and walking his dogs, Summit and Mortie.
Duane was proud of being a graduate of the University of Utah and donated generously. His gifts supported many areas across campus from athletics to Engineering and the College of Health, where he established the Duane M. Peterson Endowment Scholarship which supports future medical students as they pursue their undergraduate degree. He was so pleased to be able to provide students an opportunity and education that they might not have otherwise had.
He was raised in the LDS Church when he was young, but fell away throughout most of his life. As he grew older and began a journey of self-reflection and improvement, he became closer to God. It was his desire to become a better man that led him back to the Church five years ago. He strived to be a man who was worthy of being sealed in the Temple and prayed he would meet a woman who was equally worthy.
It was just two years ago, at age 75, he met and fell in love with Kaylene Lott. They were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. They became faithful members of the Olympus Cove Ward. They were so happy and the future looked bright. A few months after they were married, he was diagnosed with Lung Cancer. It was an extremely challenging year for the newlyweds. He endured a triple bypass with complications, then thoracic surgery with more complications. That was followed by chemo that almost killed him, but he was determined to live. He took a few months to get strong enough to handle another round of chemo which left him sick and weak and in the end, didn't work. Kaylene was by his side through everything and we are so grateful for her.
Duane fought for his life with everything he had in him. This loss will leave a tremendous void but we are eternally grateful to have had him in our lives. We will miss his smile, his reassurance and love, every single day.
Due to Covid restrictions, there will not be a viewing or funeral. A graveside service will be held for those who would like to say goodbye, from whatever distance they choose, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 11a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Drive. Please visit:
www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial for a live stream of Duane's services.