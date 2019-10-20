July 16, 1940 ~ October 12, 2019
Duane Richard Hadley, 79, passed away peacefully at home with daughter, Julia, and granddaughter, Kelsie, by his side Saturday, October 12, 2019. Duane was born July 16, 1940, to Lorraine Skeen and Derlin Hadley; the second oldest of four children.
Duane was serving in the Army in Baltimore, Maryland when he spotted his beautiful bride, Carolyn, through the window of her job at a daycare. Duane and Carolyn were married for 58 years until her passing May 30, 2018. Duane enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his brothers.
Duane is survived by his daughter, Julia Lee Hadley; grandchildren, Kelsie Lee Ostrander and Brodie Lee Hadley; brothers, Randy Hadley and Steve Hadley; and daughter-in-law, Kelly Hadley.
Duane is preceded in death by his loving wife, Carolyn Lee Hadley; son, Brian Hadley; and brother, Brent Hadley. The reunion with Duane and Carolyn is surely a joyous one. They are where they have always loved to be, with each other.
We Thank you for many years of greatness and leadership. You will deeply and truly be missed.
