Duane W. Nye
"Buddy"
July 8,1937 - August 26, 2020
Clearfield - Buddy, 83, was a good, kind man who was loved by all. He was born July 8, 1937, in Tabiona, Utah to Ronald and Alta Nye. He was given the nickname Buddy from his not so older brother who just loved his little buddy, his pal. The nickname stuck and he became a good buddy to all who knew him.
Buddy graduated from Davis High School in 1956. Shortly after graduation he joined the Navy and was a very proud Seabee, stationed in Okinawa. When he returned he married the love of his life, Lynette Fausett, his high school sweetheart. They were married April 26, 1960, which was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. They were proud parents of two children, Todd and Kelly Jo.
Buddy was very faithful to his church, becoming a High Priest in the Clearfield 3rd ward. His faith in God never wavered and we are blessed in the knowledge that he is now with his Savior.
Construction was always in his blood, following in the footsteps of his dad, whom he loved dearly. He was a member of Local 3 for most of his life. In his later years he worked at Hill Air Force Base on the snow removal crew, always running the big machines until his retirement.
He loved being a grandpa and great-grandpa, devoting his life to his family. He loved camping, fishing and family reunions, never missing a single one. He became the family historian and kept all the records in order. Oh how we will miss you our dear Buddy.
Surviving are his wife, Lynette, son Todd (Tiffany) and daughter Kelly Jo Fournier. His four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His brothers, Glade (Fran), Randy (Charlotte) and sisters Delila Bingham, Diane (Steve) Whipple.
He was preceded in death by His parents, one brother Dick Nye and one sister Patsy Sill.
In his usual unselfish way he has donated his body to the University of Utah. A family memorial will be held at a later date.