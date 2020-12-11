Duran Clare Bailey
May 27, 1925 ~ December 8, 2020
A loving husband and father passed away peacefully surrounded by his daughters. He was born on May 27, 1925 in Riverdale, Utah, the son of Luther K and Maggie A Bailey. He graduated from Weber High School. He served his country in WWII as a signalman on the USS Hoggatt Bay Aircraft Carrier. He worked at DDO as a maintenance crew mechanic and general equipment inspection foreman in the inspection branch for over 30 years.
Clare married Ruth Eileen Colter on September 28, 1946 and was sealed for time and eternity on February 12, 1958 in the Salt Lake Temple. They have been blessed with five daughters, 29 grandchildren, 82 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great-grandchildren.
He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served many positions not only for the church but his community of Riverdale and Hooper.
Clare was a simple, down to earth farm boy who took pride in all that he did. He was a man who believed in being honest, having integrity and serving family, friends and community. He became an electrician and with this knowledge he was willing to serve others in need. He loved camping and golfing with his buddies and taking a drive with his wife wherever it took them. Later on in years he loved to ride his scooter around the neighborhood to visit all of his friends.
Clare is survived by his five daughters, Sharon (Norm) Searle, Jeannette (David) Hall, Diane (Scott) Thompson, Pam (Clark) Bell and Kay Lynn Anderson. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Ruth, parents, seven siblings, grandsons Kevin Giordano, Garrett Bell and one great son Gavin Hall.
A special thanks to Visiting Angels, Heather Thompson and others who carried for this special man.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Family visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.