Dustin Gardner
October 9th 1968 - January 11, 2021
Dad was born October 9th 1968, in Panorama City, CA to Eve Varie Rose Gardner. He attended James Monroe High and graduated in 1986. Dustin loved working in maintenance and worked until his body would not allow him. Even still, he was incredibly stubborn and insisted he could do yard work in July AZ heat, with MS. He collected odd gadgets and loved to tell a good story. More than anything, he loved his son and grandchildren.
He is survived by son Doug (Alyssa); two grandchildren, Cove and Kieron; ex-wife Nicole, to whom he was married for 26 years; Aunt Dora; family by choice, Joan, John, Tommy & Billy Marec, Jose Cruz; and the Anthony Mollo family.
He is preceded in death by his mother Eve; grandparents Eugene & Dorothy; grandmother Jeneal; and friend Reggie.
We will miss the jokes, the stories, the hugs, his animated facial expressions, his shirts with pockets, getting flashlights and pocket knives for every birthday and Christmas, pool parties, barbecuing, and his overall intense love.
The family requests any pictures or stories of Dustin be sent to Dustinlee.gardner68@gmail.com.
Dustin will be laid to rest with his mother in Layton, Utah at Lindquist Memorial Park at Layton later this year, when COVID allows.
Please consider donations to your local food bank, The National MS Society, or American Kidney Foundation.