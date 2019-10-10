Dwain T. Southworth

October 4, 2019 ~ April 11, 1936
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather, Dwain Thomas Southworth, returned home with honor on October 4, 2019. He was born April 11, 1936, in Pocatello, Idaho to Chester Loyd and Vivian Mae Harris Southworth. He served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict.
Dwain married Nona Norman in 1957; they later divorced. He married Carolyn Cottam in 1971; their marriage was sealed in the Ogden Temple in 1984.
Dwain is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carolyn; children Shelly Eddington (Michael), Tracy L. Middleton (Patti), Kami Lynn Malan (Travis), Cara Steed; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters Dorothy Freeman, Laveda Price, and Ginger Shepherd. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Alta, Larene, Joann; brother Melvin; daughter Laureen and great-grandson Koen.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Westwood Ward, 2123 N. 2000 W., Farr West with a viewing prior from 9 to 10:40 a.m. Interment in the Norton Cemetery in McCammon, Idaho at 3 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the LDS charities.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: