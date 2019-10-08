Dwayne J. Conlin

July 28, 1928 ~ October 5, 2019
"Together Again"
Dwayne J. (DJ) Conlin of Riverdale, Utah, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019, after reaching the age of 91 years. He was born July 28, 1928, in Franklin, Idaho, to Beulah Blanche Jensen and Lloyd Ernest Conlin.
DJ married the love of his life, Geneal Jensen, on May 21, 1948, in Ogden, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden, Utah Temple on July 19, 1996. They celebrated 70 years of marriage in May, 2018.
DJ graduated from Ogden High School in 1946 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Standard Oil, then had a successful career in the automobile business managing several different car dealerships in Ogden and Layton. He was a successful entrepreneur owning and operating Conlin's Cars, used car dealerships in Riverdale and Roy; Tex-Mart, a gas station and convenience store in Ogden; and Pizza Cutter, with stores in Ogden, Layton, and Lubbock, Texas.
DJ was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an avid fisherman all his life and supported Weber State athletics. DJ and Geneal enjoyed spending time with their children and grandchildren. For nearly 10 years they enjoyed their beloved German shepherd, Mica, trained by DJ as a search and rescue dog for the organization "American Search Dogs" in Ogden, Utah.
DJ is survived by three sons and their wives: Brett and Susan Conlin, Farr West, Utah; Scott and Geri Conlin, currently serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Frankfurt, Germany; and Cory and Kathy Conlin, Vancouver, Washington; two sisters, Shirley Keyes, Tooele, Utah, and Glenys Paulson, Hanford, California. DJ is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his wife Geneal, his parents, and his brother Val.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverdale 8th Ward Chapel, 4000 S. Parker Drive. Friends may visit with family from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the Ward.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: