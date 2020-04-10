August 8, 1930 ~ April 7, 2020
Dyan Mills Welch, 89, peacefully passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Legacy House Assisted Living in Logan, UT.
Dyan was born August 8, 1930, in Tremonton, UT. She was the seventh of nine children born to Samuel and Rhoda Mills. Her family lived in Bothwell and later moved to Brigham City.
On October 29, 1948, Dyan married her high school sweetheart, George Farnes Welch, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Logan, UT. They made their home in Corinne, UT.
After their marriage, George served in the Korean War and California Mission for the Church. During this time Dyan worked as a bookkeeper at the Meadow Gold Dairy in Ogden, UT. Her bookkeeping and organization skills served them well throughout their married life. She later worked as a Chapter One Aid at Honeyville Elementary.
George and Dyan brought eight children into the world. With the motto, "There's always room for one more,"^over the years they opened their loving home to students from other states and countries.
Dyan enjoyed being with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed being in the mountains and camping with her family. She enjoyed sharing with friends and extended family, and appreciated those who shared with her.
Dyan diligently served in many Church callings, always drawing upon her creativity and deep faith. She served as president of many organizations, YW camp director, and wrote road shows. Dyan had a beautiful alto voice and was a gifted pianist and organist who accompanied others on a moments^ notice without complaint or hesitation.
Dyan and George served four missions for The Church of Jesus Christ. One in Detroit, MI, and three in Alaska. They also loved serving in the Ogden and Brigham City temples. Dyan loved her country and was active in her community, serving as PTA president and leadership roles in 4-H.
Dyan had a way of sharing the Savior's light with all she met. She brightened every gathering with her wit, and warmed every heart with her deep and genuine care. She will be greatly missed.
Dyan is survived by her loving spouse, George Farnes Welch; sister Sharon Mills Messagee (Ra) and six children: Joann Call (Ray), Kathleen Campbell (Jeff), Susan Mangum (Bardell), Janette Peterson (Eldon), Richard Mills Welch (Vikki) and KayLynn Larsen (Allen). She leaves behind 25 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two children-Robert and Deann-who died near birth, and seven siblings. There are many long-awaited hugs now taking place. Such a blessing there are no 6-foot distancing rules in heaven.
Her family expresses heartfelt thanks to the capable staff at Legacy House and to the devoted healthcare workers with Integrity Hospice who lovingly cared for Dyan. A very special thanks is offered to friends and family who provided delicious meals and sweet acts of service for Dyan as she finished her mortal journey.
A small family funeral will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm. A live Facebook feed will be broadcast. Please email kathcampbell5@gmail.com for more information. Interment will follow in the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery, Tremonton, UT.
For those wishing to express their condolences, please go to: