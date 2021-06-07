E. Ann Rigley Pearson
January 16, 1960 - May 31, 2021
E. Ann Rigley Pearson, 61, passed away on Monday, May 31 2021. She was born the first child of Kenneth G. and Helen Dykster Rigley on January 16, 1960.
She married Mark R. Pearson on July 1, 1978. They had one son, Nicholas Ken Pearson.
Ann loved her family, especially her two grandchildren. She had great empathy for all living things and dedicated much of her life supporting the rescue of suffering animals. She spent much of her time at home listening to her favorite music and enjoyed riding her Harley.
Ann is survived by her husband, Mark; son, Nicholas Ken (Heidi) Pearson; two grandchildren, Jareth Morgan and Payton Marie Pearson; mother, Helen Boren and her brother, Kenneth H. (Lisa) Rigley. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth and brother, Jeffrey O. Rigley.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Ogden City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
