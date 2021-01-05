E. Dean Allen
1929 ~ 2020
Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, E. Dean Allen was reunited with his cherished wife, Shirley, on December 13, 2020 in Pleasant View, Utah. He was born December 21, 1929 to Myron Elmer and Margret Ann Bambraugh Allen in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He married his eternal sweetheart on October 6, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for 71 years when she passed away on March 16, 2020.
Dean served in the Air Force during the Korean war, where he helped to set up a landing strip and communication center in Morocco, North Africa. He attended Weber High School and Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served many callings; Scout Master, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, Stake Executive Secretary, Temple Worker, Temple Sealer, and served a mission in the Washington D.C. temple.
He played many sports at Weber High, basketball, football and baseball. He also enjoyed skiing, golf, racquetball, tennis, fishing, camping and gardening. He also played football at Weber State.
Dean is survived by his children; Jerry D. Allen, Debra (Ivan) Barker, Reed (Lisa) Allen, Bret Allen, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and his brother Scott M. Allen. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley, father Myron, mother Margret, brother Gerald, and sister Nancy.
Family funeral services will be Saturday, January 9, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasant View 5th Ward, 1000 Pleasant View Drive. Viewing will be prior to services from 9:40 - 10:40 a.m. Interment at Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah
Services will be live streamed at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.