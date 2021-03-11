E. Diane Lasater Larsen Nielson
1933 - 2021
Eva Diane Lasater Larsen Nielson, 87, of Harrisville passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6th after a short illness.
She was born August 22, 1933 in Holladay, Utah to Robert B. and Rowena Lasater. She attended Weber County schools and graduated from Weber High School in 1951 and attended BYU.
She married Gill Summerhays Larsen on December 1, 1954 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. Together they raised 4 children. She was always involved in her children's activities and volunteered in many capacities at their schools. Her husband Gill Summerhays Larsen passed away February 11, 1995. She later married LaMar Nielson on August 1, 1997.
She is survived by her husband LaMar of Harrisville, and children Debra Diane Ellison of Roy, Holly Graham (Kelly) of St. George, Gill Anthony Larsen (Teri) of Highland, Suzanne Kuipers (Dave) of Bothwell, Utah, one stepdaughter Cindy Lorence (Randy) of Mesa, Arizona; 16 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 8 step grandchildren and 19 step great grandchildren, her brother Kent (Colleen) of Ogden, and sister Valerie of Peoria, Arizona.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Gill Summerhays Larsen, her parents, siblings Doris, Don, Roger, Kaye, Randy, great granddaughter Ashtyn Monson, and stepson Ric Nielson.
Funeral services will be held March 13, 2021 at 1:30 pm at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden Utah. Visitation from 12:30 pm to 1:15 pm. Interment at Farmington City Cemetery.
Special thanks to Julie Lee with Intermountain Hospice for all of her sweetness and hard work.
Funeral service will be livestreamed at the bottom of Diane's obituary on March 13, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on our website indefinitely.