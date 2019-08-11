E. June Blakeley

June 3, 1926 ~ August 8, 2019
Pleasant View ? Our loving sweet mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away on Thursday, August 8th, at her home, as she wished, from too many birthdays. She was 93 years old.
June was born on June 3, 1926, to George Victor and Ethel Violet Louise Harben Sadler. She was the 6th of 10 children.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She was raised and lived in Ogden and attended Ogden High School; she has resided in Pleasant View 57 years.
June married Ray Wilson Blakeley on June 6, 1946; they were married 69 years.
She was a very hard worker. She worked for Continental and Mayfair Baking Companies, Fram Oil Filters, and Weight Watchers.
She enjoyed getting her hair done each week along with her nails every 3 weeks. June's interests were crocheting, square and round dancing, Project Runway, loved to watch Tiger Woods golf, the Utah Jazz and her trips to Wendover. She loved her two special dogs Buttons and Banner.
She was a very loving and giving mother of five children; Ray G. Jerry Blakeley (deceased), Steven (Connie) Blakeley, Jill (Dale) Loftus, Rodney (Sue) Blakeley, and Heidi (Robert) Hirschi.
She is survived by her siblings, Doreen Eversole of Farr West, Utah, Myrna (Val) Chase of North Ogden, Utah and Pat Schroader of Oregon; also survived by her four children; 19 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Ray; son Jerry; daughter-in-law LaRonda; and four grandchildren; Stephanie Blakeley, Jason Dale Loftus, Jeremy Ray Blakeley and Amanda Hirschi.
The family would like to thank Comfort Worx, especially Debbie, Nicole and Amy. We were able to keep Mom at home with the help from these kind and loving ladies. A special thanks to Brenda Scoville and Blaine and Marie Farnes.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. with a viewing prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: