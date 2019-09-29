E. Kenneth "Ned" Mills

June 10, 1926 ~ August 10, 2019
Edward Kenneth "Ned" Mills, Jr. passed away August 10, at his home of natural causes. He was born in Ogden on June 10, 1926, to Ken and Betty Mills. He grew up on a small dairy farm which eventually became part of the campus of Weber State University. After graduating from Ogden High, he enlisted in the Naval Reserve towards the end of World War II. He attended Utah State College and the University of Utah where he eventually completed a doctorate in psychology.
In 1950, he married Karma Hinchcliff and joined the Air Force where he served for 20 years as an officer. His service included two tours in Korea, one in Vietnam, and five years instructing cadets at the Air Force Academy. After retiring from the Air Force, he taught psychology at Northern Arizona University, provided professional counseling, and was part-owner of a motorcycle shop.
He married Ruth Eitelgeorge September 29, 2005. They spent their retirement years together in Idaho and Colorado before returning to Ogden in 2010.
Ned was preceded in death by his sisters Marilyn and Carole. He is survived by his spouse Ruth; sister Shirley; four children Kenny, Chett, Robyn, and Christy; 21 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held October 4th at 1:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary in Ogden. In lieu of flowers, etc. the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice.