May 20, 1932 ~ October 12, 2019
Earl Glain Sherman, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at his home.
He was the son of Joel Glain and Mary Pringle Sherman.
He married his sweetheart, Connie Lou Litster on June 25, 1951. They were married for 68 years and had seven children.
A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Earl served in many callings over the years. He served for 14 years in the High Priest Group leadership.
Earl loved farming and gathering cows and riding his favorite horse, Smokey. He also loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, and hunting, but most of all Earl loved spending time with his family.
Earl is survived by his wife, Connie, Riverdale; five children, Cathy Brierley, Roy; Teresa (Scott) Alberts, South Weber; Lenoard (Donna) Sherman, Clinton; Blain (Karen) Sherman, Washington Terrace; Clint (Jackie) Sherman, Roy; 24 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, two great-great- grandchildren; five brothers, Joe, Arlend, Keith, Lynn and Richard and four sisters, Zelma, Marie, Louise, Sherlene.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter and son-in-law, Marlene (Sheldon) Speigle; daughter, Alane Kingsford; son-in-law, Mark Brierley; grandsons, Timothy Speigle and Kevin Alberts.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Riverdale 4th Ward, 5500 S 1175 W, Riverdale. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Hooper City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
The family thanks the staff of First Choice Home Health and Hospice for their kind and thoughtful care, with special thanks to Rob Kirkham.
Condolences may be shared at: