Earl Lynn Hone

LYNN was born May 27, 1938 in Tremonton, Utah to Earl Dee and Meta Henrie Hone. He passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020 in Perry, Utah. Special thanks are given to Beehive Home in Perry and Encompass Hospice for their compassionate and kind care.
He attended elementary and junior high schools in South Ogden, graduated from Weber High School, received an Associate Degree from Weber State College, a Bachelor's Degree from Brigham Young University, and a Master of Fine Arts Degree from Utah State University. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Hawaiian Islands.
Lynn was a member of the golf teams at Weber High School and Brigham Young University. He was the Utah State Junior Amateur Golf Champion at age 16. Lynn was golf coach at Box Elder High School during his many years of also teaching art classes there. He also taught briefly at Adams State College in Alamosa Colorado and as an adjunct teacher for Utah State University. Lynn was a well-respected artist and his sculptures and paintings are included in many public and private collections. Lynn's artwork was shown in numerous galleries throughout the Western United States.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Karen Kinghorn Hone, and six children: Michael Lynn (Kristen), Spokane, WA; David Lynn (Jen), Rancho Palos Verdes, CA; Eric Dee (Katrina), Henderson, NV; Kristen Joy, Salt Lake City, UT; Ryan Earl (Angie), Westminster, CA; and Shawna Kay Blanchard (Kevin), Perry, UT; 12 grandchildren; Siblings: Barbara Linford (John); Dean Hone (Ronda), JoAnn Erickson (Mike). He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Lynn's life will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Thirteenth Ward Meetinghouse, 25 N. 300 East, Brigham City, Utah 84302. A short memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. with an open house to follow. Friends of Lynn and his family are invited to join. Private burial services were held February 10, 2020 in Brigham City. Condolences may be sent to Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT 84302. (www.myers-mortuary.com)
In memory of Lynn, please do not send flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: (1) The Box Elder School District Foundation for the Box Elder High School Golf Team (www.besd.net/foundation), (2) The Brigham City Museum Gallery for the gallery (www.brighamcitymuseum.org) where Lynn served on the board for many years, or (3) The National Alzheimer's Association (https://act.alz.org/site/Donation).