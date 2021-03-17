Earle Leroy Dowd
Earle Leroy Dowd passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from cancer and pneumonia.
He was born July 21, 1935 in Westerly, RI to Harold and Mildred Young Dowd. He had two brothers, Philip (deceased) and Edward.
Earle attended school in Westerly, RI and graduated from high school in 1955. He joined the U.S. Air Force and made it a career. During his stay, he was assigned to several different bases across the United States; Sampson AFB, NY; Loring AFB, Maine; Vietnam; Langley AFB, VA; Davis Monthan, AZ; Korea; and Hill AFB. He was awarded the Airman's Medal. His last tour of duty was at Hill Air Force Base where he retired on 1975. At Hill AFB, he was assigned to the 1550 ATTW (CTTW) helicopter.
After retiring from the Air Force, he was hired at HAFB and made it a career, retiring in 2007. Being the person he was he felt that he could volunteer at the Museum. He volunteered for many years and enjoyed it very much.
In 1963, while stationed at Loring AFB, he met Norma Landry. They married on July 4, 1964.
Earle is survived by his wife, Norma, a son, Keith (Sandra), two grandsons, Daniel (Lindsey), Shaun (Marika), great-grandchildren, Enzlee, Azdyn and Kyzen,
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.
Memorial Graveside Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 19,, 2021 at the Roy City Cemetery. Deacon Thom Rodgers will be officiating at the service.
The VFW Post 1695 Honor Guard will provide Military Honors.
We would like to extend a special thanks to all those who have cared for him and for making his passing peaceful.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com