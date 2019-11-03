April 24, 1945 ~ October 31, 2019
Earlene L Brown passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on October 31, 2019. She was born on April 24, 1945, to Franklin David and Montrue Williams Lindsay in Ogden, Utah.
She graduated from High School in 1963, and went on to attend Westminster College. She married Steven D. Brown in 1965. Earlene worked as a secretary for Hill Air Force Base and after many years of service retired.
Earlene made friends easily and enjoyed knitting and crocheting, pool and bowling. She enjoyed spending time with her eight grandchildren and 10 plus great-grandchildren. Earlene's favorite color was yellow and Elvis was her favorite singer, and Love Me Tender was her favorite song.
A special thanks to all of the employees of Symbii Home Health and Hospice for their excellent care.
Earlene is survived by her husband of 54 years, Steven; three daughters, Troylene, Danene, Pam and their spouses; two brothers, Wayne and Gene; and one sister, Marilyn. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at West Point City Cemetery, 80 North 4000 West, West Point, Utah. Visitation will be held prior to services at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. From 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to: