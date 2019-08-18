Earnest A. Shepherd

December 30, 1939 ~ August 7, 2019
Earnest (Earnie) Alfred Shepherd of Roy, Utah, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
He was born on December 30, 1939, in Levan, Utah, the son of William and Drucilla Peterson Shepherd.
Earnie went to Ogden High School and then joined the U.S. Navy where he was assigned to the USS Esteem mine sweeper and USS Ronquil where he was a Radioman.
He married his sweetheart Judy L. Spiers on May 12, 1958. They had four beautiful children.
Earnie worked as an Electronic Engineer at Thiokol Chemical Corporation, where he worked on the Space Shuttle and Minute Man Missile programs. He retired in 1999.
An avid fisherman, he enjoyed fishing and water skiing with his children. Trapshooting was a hobby he enjoyed most. At the age of 75 he was the third oldest person to ever shoot 100 straight in the handicap.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; four children, Tamara (Dwayne) Dean; Terrie; Earnest W; and Darrell (Robyn); 20 grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren; and sister Helen Downs of San Jose, California.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and two sisters.
A special thank you to the teams of specialists at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, the many doctors and nurses at McKay Dee Hospital and Hearts for Hospice for amazing care in helping make the last few years of his life more comfortable.
Arrangements under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.
Condolences to the family may be sent to: