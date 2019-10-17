Earnest Cecil Martin "Ernie" died unexpectedly on October, 12, 2019. Earnest was born in Ogden, Utah to Cecil Earnest and Evelyn France Martin. Earnest grew up in Ogden and graduated from Ogden High School.
Earnest worked at Sambos, where he met the love of his life, Dawn Maria Pelusi. They were married on August 5, 1983. Earnest worked at KFC as a manager. Earnest ended his working career as a Life Skills Instructor for special needs adults.
He loved watching the Chicago Bears, Utah Jazz, and WWE.
Earnest was survived by ex-wife, Dawn Pelusi; children, April Martin, John "J.C." (Marissa) Martin, and Katie Martin; grandchildren, Jack, Maci, and Ivan Martin; siblings, Bert "Bertha" (Larry) Buck and Harold (Penny) Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Evelyn Martin and his, sister Della Forsgren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: