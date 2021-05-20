Eathea "Johnnie" Johnson Southwick
May 10, 1929 ~ May 15, 2021
Eathea "Johnnie" Johnson Southwick was born on May 10, 1929 to Jesse Lewis and Emma Isabella Nestor Johnson in Hibbard, Idaho. She married Dale C. Southwick on June 1, 1947 in Ogden, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on January 5, 1954. They had four children, LuDale (Don A. Rose), Kareleen (Brent C. Christensen), Teela (Allen F Sorensen), and Jess William (Christy C. Arrington). She passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 15, 2021. Earlier that day she was joking and talking with her children.
She was raised at various locations in Idaho and Utah and moved every six months while her father worked at the sugar plants. She graduated from Beauty School at the age of 17 and worked as a beautician. They raised their family in Liberty, Utah and bought a farm and moved to Dietrich, Idaho in 1969.
Mom and dad taught ballroom and square dancing from the time they were married and continued throughout their marriage. They spent their time fishing, hunting, and at the rodeos. Mom was a timer at the rodeo's while dad competed. She usually caught the biggest and most fish. She loved playing cards and would play cards anytime of the day or night.
Eathea worked at the Dietrich School as a cook and then teacher's aide for 21 years. She also was involved as a Guardian Ad Litem for 16 years. She touched the lives of many children.
She was involved in church and was Relief Society President, Young Women's President and many other callings. In the last years of her life, she did indexing of genealogical records and surpassed 500,000 records done.
She enjoyed many hobbies to include knitting, crocheting, sewing, and woodwork. After her dear husband passed away, she moved in with her daughter, Teela and Allen. She spent the remainder of her years at their home. She spent her winters in Ivins, Utah. She loved to travel and went on several cruises.
Eathea is survived by her three children; 16 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Janetta Gardiner. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Tressie Johnson and Jessie Reynolds; daughter, Kareleen Christensen; and great-grandson, Taylor Christensen.
A special thank you to Sharon Southwick for the loving care and good friend that she was to our mom.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Primary Children's Hospital.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Liberty Cemetery. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 11 to 12:30 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd.
Condolences may also be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com