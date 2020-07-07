1948 ~ 2020
Ed Thornblad passed away July 4, 2020 from complications of advanced COPD, at Crestwood Care Center, where he had spent the last several years of his life. Ed was a favorite of many of the staff members and was always ready to tell a joke.
Ed was born November 13, 1948 in Ogden, Utah to Frank and Bette Sessions. He was later adopted by his father Don Thornblad after Don married Bette.
Ed was married to Doris Duncombe on April 30, 1976, they later divorced.
Ed graduated from Ogden High School in 1967. He was an avid weightlifter and won several trophies as a power lifter.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents (Don and Bette Thornblad) and his younger daughter Michelle Powers, who passed away last year. He is survived by his older daughter Chawntelle (Ryan) Oliver; eight grandchildren and his brother Dave (Donna) Thornblad.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Friends may call at 12:30 p.m. prior.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Myers Mortuary to help with funeral expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: