Eddie Edmond Dickerson
1942-2020
Eddie Edmond Dickerson, 78, passed away peacefully on November 6th, 2020 at his home in North Ogden, Utah. He was born September 23rd, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Granville ("Gran") and Emma Rice Dickerson. He was the fourth child in a family of nine siblings.
Eddie married his sweetheart Sharon Cottle on September 21, 1963 in Ogden, Utah and they have three children. They spent 57 wonderful years together. Eddie has 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with them teaching, playing, and teasing. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially when he could go with his sons and grandsons. He also enjoyed baseball, bowling, and gold prospecting.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Dickerson; his daughter, Cindy Taylor (Troy); his son, Lonnie Dickerson; his son, Greg Dickerson (Cheryl Williams); his brother, Jay Dickerson; his brother, Kim Dickerson; and his sister, Hazel Maycock (Gale).
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Emma "Afton" Davis; his sister, Isabella Baker; his brother, Fredrick "Fred" Dickerson; and his brother, Boyd Dickerson.
We want to give a special thanks to Inspiration Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care.
A viewing will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT, the funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. and will be Live streamed at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Interment will be in the Washington Heights Memorial Cemetery, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT where Military Honors will be accorded.
