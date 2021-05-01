Eddie Joe Keating
August 27, 1935 ~ April 28, 2021
Eddie Joe Keating, 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Eddie was born on August 27, 1935, the son of John Brady and Lella Josephine Powell Keating. He was born and raised in San Angelo, Texas, and graduated from San Angelo High School Class of 1952. Eddie worked for the oil industry while saving up for schooling at Texas A & M. He was inducted into the USAF in April of 1957, participating in ROTC at Texas A & M. He was honorably discharged at retirement in July of 1977 as a Lt. Colonel. He was a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross for Valor, the Air Medal for Courage in Ariel Combat, and was a Master Navigator.
Eddie married Susan Wurst on December 24, 1961 at Johnson AFB in Japan; they had three children, Kathryn, Thomas, and Jonathan. Susan passed away August 11, 1992. Eddie then married Katherine L. Anderson in December of 1993. They blended their two families with her children, David and Jaimee.
Eddie was one of the kindest gentlemen a person could ever meet. He was non-judgmental in all things and accepted people for who they were, never judging anyone. He led a true Christian life.
In early years he enjoyed a variety of sales pursuits from real estate to vehicles, insurance and specialty merchandise. He had a successful career at IRS from which he finally retired in 2003.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Katherine; children, Kathryn (Robert) Holley of Salt Lake City, Thomas (Bianca) Keating of St. George, Jonathan (Cheryl) Keating of South Ogden, David (Patty) Anderson of Broadlands, VA, and Jaimee (Michael) Bond of West Jordan; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brothers, Johnny (Nancy) Keating of San Angelo, TX and David Keating of Ft. Worth, TX. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan; parents; and sister-in-law, Leeane Keating.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 2374 Grant Ave, Ogden. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary. Entombed, at the Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org or Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.