Eddie Tony Herrera (63), passed on Sunday, September 15, 2019, of a traumatic brain injury. He was our beloved father, brother and friend.
Eddie was born in Ogden, Utah on April 12, 1956, to Edward and Estella Moya Herrera. He worked as a forklift operator for Utility Trailers. Eddie enjoyed playing softball and was an avid bike rider. He especially enjoyed spending time in the outdoors. Eddie was married to Lesa Yeates and they were later divorced.
Eddie is survived by his sons, Daniel Herrera who is currently serving in the United States Air Force, stationed in Okinawa, Japan and Tony Herrera of Layton, Utah. Eddie was one of twelve siblings and is survived by six brothers and sisters and his two dogs.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Family and friends may gather on Monday, from 1- 2 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Myers Mortuary to help with funeral expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: