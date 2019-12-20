June 1, 1928 ~^December 18, 2019
Edith June Phillips Evans, 91, passed away peacefully December 18, 2019 in Rexburg, Idaho, of causes incidents to age.
She was born June 1, 1928, in Lehi, Utah to Kenneth Glen and Lucy Adams Phillips.
The Adams family were founders of American Fork, where she was raised. Edith was ever grateful for her Utah Valley heritage.
Edith attended local schools and graduated from American Fork High School. She was a talented seamstress and while working at Ellis Co. and volunteering at a local social event, she met the love of her life, a handsome recently returned World War II veteran.
She married Grant S. Evans June 24, 1949 in American Fork. In 1950, Grant was again deployed with the U.S. Navy to Korea. Later, as Grant pursued his career at Utah Power and Light, they lived in American Fork, UT, where their three children were born, Midvale, UT, Rexburg, ID and then forty years in Ogden, UT. On April 21, 1990, Grant and Edith were sealed in the Ogden Utah Temple.
She was a consummate homemaker. She sewed many of her girl's clothes and prom dresses and while in Rexburg worked for a time at The Village Dress Shoppe.
She made friends easily and cherished the many friends she gained there. She and Grant enjoyed the home they built on K Street.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many capacities during her life. She was also a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
Her years in Ogden were filled with many activities, hobbies and close relationships. She taught herself to swim, paint and golf. She never forgot a grandchild's name, birthday or pajama size and color.
Grant passed away, after a long illness, in 2000. Edith had been a compassionate care giver. She filled her time with tireless pursuits until 2012 when she elected to return to Rexburg to be close to her daughters. She made her new condo the familiar welcome place to family and friends.
Her last year was spent at the Homestead Assisted Living Center. She typically formed many dear relationships and considered her young caregivers as family. Her family is grateful to the Homestead staff for their thoughtful and tender care.
She is survived by her daughters, Julie Weimer (Gary), Joanne Webster (Bart) of Rexburg; a son Richard Lamar Evans (Jeanne) of Pleasant View, UT; brothers, Ralph Phillips, Phil Phillips, Larry Phillips and a sister, LaVon Fullmer, all of Utah Valley.
She will also be missed by nine grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Grant, and five brothers.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.
A visitation will be Sunday evening at the mortuary from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
