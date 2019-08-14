Edith "Pauline" Layton Brown

November 6, 1929 ~ August 9, 2019
Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother peacefully passed away surrounded by family members at the age of 89. She was born to Ezra James and Bessie Fern Hyde Layton in Layton UT.
She was married to David Clark Brown in the Manti LDS Temple on August 16, 1950. They had five children: David L. Brown (deceased), Martin (Marty) J. Brown (Christine), Ann B. Johnson (Michael), Kevin C. Brown (Jean), Stephanie J. Kunzler (John).
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, a brother and a sister. She is survived by her four children, two sisters and one brother, eleven grandchildren, five great- grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews other family members and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019, at Russon Mortuary, 1941 North Main, Farmington, where a viewing will be held Thursday evening, August 15, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Friday morning 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment- Lindquist Memorial Park Cemetery, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Layton UT.
